TWO YOUNG PEOPLE have been hospitalised after a road crash in Co Limerick.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following what they said was a serious single-vehicle collision involving a car, which occurred on the R503 at Drominboy, Lisnagry, near Limerick city, at approximately 8.40pm last yesterday evening.

The male driver and female passenger of the car – both aged in their 20s – were rushed to Limerick University Hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Local diversions are in place.

The scene is preserved for technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, who were traveling on the R503 road near Lisngry yesterday between 7.45pm and 8.45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.