GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after a man riding an electric motorbike was seriously injured in a road traffic incident in Limerick.

The incident took place yesterday evening on the Kilmallock Road (Old Cork Road) in Limerick city at about 7.10pm.

The man (20s) who was travelling on the electric motorbike was discovered with serious injuries on the road.

The man was taken to University Hospital Limerick. He was then transferred to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

The scene of the incident on the Kilmallock Road remains preserved this morning for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area between 7pm and 7.30pm and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any garda station.