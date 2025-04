A MAN IN his 20s has died following a road crash in Co Limerick earlier this evening.

Shortly after 6:00pm, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of R521 and R523 in Ardagh village, about 5 kilometres south of Newcastle West.

The motorcyclist, a male aged in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where post-mortem examination will take place in due course according to a Garda spokesperson.

The male driver of the car was transferred to University Hospital Kerry for treatment of non-life-threatening injury.

Road closed overnight

Gardaí have closed the intersection and a number of diversions are in place.

The intersection will remain closed overnight for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators tomorrow morning.

A number of diversions are currently in place on the R521 and R523 roads around Ardagh village with local access only. Motorists, especially those with Heavy Goods Vehicles, are advised to take an alternative route where possible.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.