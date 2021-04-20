#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 20 April 2021
Advertisement

Government signs-off on plan for directly elected mayor for Limerick

An election will be held later this year if the public health situation allows it.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 3:06 PM
1 hour ago 1,676 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5415211
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE GOVERNMENT HAS approved the drafting of legislation to establish the office of a directly elected mayor with executive functions for Limerick.

The Cabinet also signed off on plans to hold a mayoral election in Limerick later this year, if the public health situation allows it.

The government today approved the general scheme of a bill which will provide for the establishment of the office of mayor, mayoral functions, and the governance structures underpinning that office.

It sets out an electoral code to hold mayoral elections in Limerick and provides for the holding of plebiscites on the issue in other jurisdictions in 2024, if desired. The legislation will also include a detailed mechanism for the removal of the mayor.

Peter Burke TD, Minister of State for Local Government and Planning said the government had also approved his proposals to include a number of specific new functions and responsibilities in the legislation such as requirement to lead a local board for the implementation of Project Ireland 2040 and to convene a rural board to example all aspects of rural life in Limerick.

New provisions will also permit the mayor to convene stakeholders on matters affecting Limerick, the minister said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

These new functions were among recommendations that came from the Implementation Advisory Group (IAG) for the directly elected mayor for Limerick in its report published on 26 January.

“The government has agreed that consultations between Departments should continue to consider the assignment of further responsibilities and functions to the mayor of Limerick, including greater financial autonomy, as were identified in the Implementation Advisory Group Report. I would anticipate returning to government with additional proposals in this regard at a later date,” Burke said.

“While the drafting of the legislation progresses in the coming months, I will forward the General Scheme of the Bill to the Oireachtas so that pre-legislative scrutiny can begin at the earliest opportunity. I look forward to engagement with the Joint Oireachtas Committee for Housing, Local Government and Heritage on this proposed legislation in the coming weeks.”

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie