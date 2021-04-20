Government signs-off on plan for directly elected mayor for Limerick

THE GOVERNMENT HAS approved the drafting of legislation to establish the office of a directly elected mayor with executive functions for Limerick.

The Cabinet also signed off on plans to hold a mayoral election in Limerick later this year, if the public health situation allows it.

The government today approved the general scheme of a bill which will provide for the establishment of the office of mayor, mayoral functions, and the governance structures underpinning that office.

It sets out an electoral code to hold mayoral elections in Limerick and provides for the holding of plebiscites on the issue in other jurisdictions in 2024, if desired. The legislation will also include a detailed mechanism for the removal of the mayor.

Peter Burke TD, Minister of State for Local Government and Planning said the government had also approved his proposals to include a number of specific new functions and responsibilities in the legislation such as requirement to lead a local board for the implementation of Project Ireland 2040 and to convene a rural board to example all aspects of rural life in Limerick.

New provisions will also permit the mayor to convene stakeholders on matters affecting Limerick, the minister said.

These new functions were among recommendations that came from the Implementation Advisory Group (IAG) for the directly elected mayor for Limerick in its report published on 26 January.

“The government has agreed that consultations between Departments should continue to consider the assignment of further responsibilities and functions to the mayor of Limerick, including greater financial autonomy, as were identified in the Implementation Advisory Group Report. I would anticipate returning to government with additional proposals in this regard at a later date,” Burke said.

“While the drafting of the legislation progresses in the coming months, I will forward the General Scheme of the Bill to the Oireachtas so that pre-legislative scrutiny can begin at the earliest opportunity. I look forward to engagement with the Joint Oireachtas Committee for Housing, Local Government and Heritage on this proposed legislation in the coming weeks.”