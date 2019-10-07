Limerick GAA officials to meet amid claims garda 'dropped charges' against some players and officials

SENIOR GAA OFFICIALS in Limerick are due to meet tomorrow to discuss explosive claims that a senior garda intervened to ensure prosecutions against some GAA officials and players did not proceed.

Sources close to the Limerick County Board said they were “shocked” at claims that cases of road traffic offences, criminal damage and a drink-driving related matter were either abandoned or not followed up on properly.

Players and officials are “keeping their heads down”, a senior GAA source said yesterday, adding: “It’s very shocking.”

A monthly meeting of the Limerick County Board scheduled for tomorrow night is now set to be dominated by the allegations, which were carried in newspaper reports yesterday.

“There’s a full County Board meeting involving all of the clubs on Tuesday night. There will be a management meeting on beforehand, and without a doubt this will be raised,” the source said.

“There will be an obligation on the top table to make some kind of a statement on it, to bring clarity. Everyone is in shock,” they added.

Alleged garda corruption

It has been reported that the searches form part of a wider inquiry into alleged garda corruption which is being led by gardaí attached to the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

However, there is no evidence directly linking officials or players to the NBCI probe, which is concentrated on alleged collusion between gardaí and criminals.

Three gardaí have been suspended as part of the wider probe.

“The Limerick players are going on their team holiday next weekend to Barbados. They’re going for about 10 days. This is casting a shadow over that,” the GAA source added.

Limerick hurling sponsor JP McManus has organised the luxury trip, which will see the entire squad and their partners visit the McManus-owned Sandy Lane resort.

‘Players were interviewed’

A second source close to the County Board said: “A few people knew about this. I believe the players were interviewed and their phones were (examined), and that happened, I think, around Wednesday or Thursday.”

The Board, in general, have been told nothing, but there’s a meeting of management on Tuesday night so it will surely come up at that.

“I think every officer on the Board is entitled to know what is going on,” they said.

The sources also confirmed they were aware of speculation “during the summer” surrounding some players, but that nothing had come of it.

“I think all officers should be made aware of what’s going on, and hopefully on Tuesday night we will be told – we will be asking anyway,” the second source said.

“There is shock. I think the rumours are coming to the surface now, whether there is more (to come) I don’t know,” they added.

When contacted about the situation, An Garda Síochána said it “does not comment on ongoing investigations”.

“An investigation into alleged garda corruption and wrongdoing in the Munster area is ongoing. This investigation is continuing, we will not be commenting further at this time,” a statement noted.

Members of the Limerick County Board did not respond to requests for comment.

