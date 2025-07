ANDY FARRELL HAS brought Bundee Aki, Andrew Porter, and Ollie Chessum into his Lions starting XV for Saturday’s second Test against the Wallabies in Melbourne [KO 11am Irish time, Sky Sports].

Despite Joe McCarthy missing out due to injury, Ireland head coach Farrell is calling on nine Irish starters in his Lions team as he looks to clinch the series at the MCG.

Porter comes in at loosehead prop as Ellis Genge drops to the bench, meaning it’s an all-Irish starting front row of Porter, Dan Sheehan, and Tadhg Furlong.

Chessum starts in the second row in place of McCarthy, who has a foot injury. Maro Itoje captains the side again, while the back row of Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry, and Jack Conan is unchanged.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell continue as the halfbacks, but there’s a change at inside centre as Aki comes in for Sione Tuipulotu, who is left out of the matchday 23 altogether.

Having initially been selected to start, Garry Ringrose misses out due to a head injury, as Huw Jones instead continues at number 13.

The back three of James Lowe, Tommy Freeman, and Hugo Keenan is unchanged.

There are a few fresh faces on the Lions bench, with Ireland’s James Ryan, Wales’ Jac Morgan, England’s Owen Farrell, and Scotland’s Blair Kinghorn included.

Meanwhile, Wallabies boss Joe Schmidt has brought heavy hitters Will Skelton and Rob Valetini into his starting XV for the second Test. Second row Skelton and back row Valetini missed last weekend due to calf injuries.

Hooker Dave Porecki also comes into the Wallabies team, while back row Langi Gleeson returns from injury as part of a 6/2 split on the bench

Lions:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Tommy Freeman

13. Huw Jones

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Finn Russell

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Maro Itoje (captain)

5. Ollie Chessum

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Tom Curry

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Ellis Genge

18. Will Stuart

19. James Ryan

20. Jac Morgan

21. Alex Mitchell

22. Owen Farrell

23. Blair Kinghorn

Australia:

15. Tom Wright

14. Max Jorgensen

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

12. Len Ikitau

11. Harry Potter

10. Tom Lynagh

9. Jake Gordon

1. James Slipper

2. David Porecki

3. Allan Alaalatoa

4. Nick Frost

5. Will Skelton

6. Rob Valetini

7. Fraser McReight

8. Harry Wilson (captain)

Replacements:

16. Billy Pollard

17. Angus Bell

18. Tom Robertson

19. Jeremy Williams

20. Langi Gleeson

21. Carlo Tizzano

22. Tate McDermott

23. Ben Donaldson

Referee: Andrea Piardi [Italy].

Written by Murray Kinsella and originally published on The 42