IT’S NOW OVER four days since the voting started in the European elections but as of this morning we only have three of 13 MEPs seats.

Granted, there was an enforced delay until Sunday night but it’s still starting to drag a bit.

We’re expecting a second count this morning in Midlands North-West and here’s there’s talk of the lawyers in the RDS.

We’ll have all the developments this morning as they happen but to catch you up with what’s been happening go and take a look at our election centre.