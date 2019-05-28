All the attention is on the euros today.
Liveblog
IT’S NOW OVER four days since the voting started in the European elections but as of this morning we only have three of 13 MEPs seats.
Granted, there was an enforced delay until Sunday night but it’s still starting to drag a bit.
We’re expecting a second count this morning in Midlands North-West and here’s there’s talk of the lawyers in the RDS.
We’ll have all the developments this morning as they happen but to catch you up with what’s been happening go and take a look at our election centre.
Good morning, Rónán Duffy here and I’ll be guiding you through the early hours of what we’ll call day four.
The count in the local elections is almost finished, with just six seats out of 949 to be filled, but the Europeans are dragging on.
Hopefully we should have a full house of 13 MEPs by the end of the day but we’ll have to wait and see.
