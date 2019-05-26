IT’S DAY TWO of election results.

Count centres up and down the country are opening their doors and counting is once again getting started.

There is still a lot to get done, with just 214 out of 949 local council seats filled as of this morning, meaning 735 councillors are still to be elected.

As well as that, counting will kick off at the three European count centres in Cork (for the Ireland South constituency), Castlebar (for Midlands North West) and Dublin, with a first official result due to be announced at 10pm.

The official result of the divorce referendum was announced early this morning, with Ireland voting overwhelmingly in favour of changing references to divorce in the Constitution.

And to top it all off, ballots still have to be counted in the three directly elected mayor plebiscites in Cork, Limerick and Waterford, but that won’t happen until tomorrow.