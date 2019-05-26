There is still a long way to go before the end of the election.
Liveblog
IT’S DAY TWO of election results.
Count centres up and down the country are opening their doors and counting is once again getting started.
There is still a lot to get done, with just 214 out of 949 local council seats filled as of this morning, meaning 735 councillors are still to be elected.
As well as that, counting will kick off at the three European count centres in Cork (for the Ireland South constituency), Castlebar (for Midlands North West) and Dublin, with a first official result due to be announced at 10pm.
The official result of the divorce referendum was announced early this morning, with Ireland voting overwhelmingly in favour of changing references to divorce in the Constitution.
And to top it all off, ballots still have to be counted in the three directly elected mayor plebiscites in Cork, Limerick and Waterford, but that won’t happen until tomorrow.
So, as already stated there’s an awful lot going on this morning, with counts kicking off again in earnest.
Our editor Christine Bohan has a nice breakdown here of what you can expect from the day.
As well as councillors being elected, we can also expect results from the European elections from 10pm – once other countries have finished up voting. From Christine:
Nothing can be announced until that time to ensure that voting has closed across the rest of Europe and cannot influence voters in other countries. However exit polls suggest that all three constituencies will see battles for the final seats, which will be dependent on how the transfers go from eliminated and elected candidates.
We can also expect to see results from the UK at 10pm, where the Brexit Party is expected to win a large number of seats at the expense of the Conservative Party.
If you want a reminder of who’s in with a shout for the European elections, the RTÉ/TG4 exit poll is probably still your best bet.
You can find our breakdown of the poll results here.
In Dublin, the Green Party’s Ciaran Cuffe (who has already been elected as councillor) is on 23%, with Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald on 14%. Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews and Independent TD Clare Daly are both on 12%. Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan is on 10%.
Things are not looking great for Lynn Boylan in what is shaping up to be a bad day at the polls for Sinn Féin.
In Ireland South Fine Gael’s Sean Kelly has topped the polls there on 16%. Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan is on 12%, putting her in fourth place, closely behind Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada (13%) and Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher (13%).
If the polls are accurate, Independent TD Mick Wallace will win the fifth and last seat in this constituency (the poll puts him on 10%).
But it is very much all to play for.
And they’re off!
Counting has officially started in the Midlands North West constituency for the European Parliament.
Tweets from the centre are showing a lot of ballots to be sorted.
The RTÉ exit poll for that constituency has Fine Gael’s sitting MEP Mairead McGuinness topping the poll by a wide margin.
After that, it’s all top play for between Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy, newcomer Maria Walsh (for FG), Green Party’s Saoirse McHugh and sitting MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan. With Independent Peter Casey an outside chance.
Counting for the constituency is likely to go on for a few days as candidates battle it out.
Let’s have a quick catch up of where we are with everything so far.
The main news this morning is that Ireland has voted overwhelmingly in favour of changing references to divorce in the Constitution.
The final vote was 1,304,949 in favour of the changes (82.1%), with 284,735 against (17.9%). Yes took the day by a huge margin.
Want to know the state of play and who’s elected in your area? Check out our rolling list of who is elected where, which will be updated throughout the day (keep in mind there’s still a long way to go).
The story of the day yesterday was the Green Wave spreading across the country. The Green Party – with their clear environmental messaging – have hoovered up votes from all across the political spectrum. Here’s an early analysis on why that may have been.
The Greens success has been the other party’s failure, however. This is especially true of the far-left parties and Sinn Féin, who seem to have taken a hit.
Our political correspondent Christina Finn has a nice analysis on why anger around housing hasn’t translated into votes for these parties.
Good morning, everyone!
Cormac Fitzgerald here to take you through the morning and afternoon of the second day of vote counting.
Some centres didn’t finish up until the small hours of the morning, and tired officials are just having their morning coffee and getting ready to go at it again, with hundreds of councillors still to be elected across the country.
As well as that counting will kick off this morning for the European Parliament, with the first results to be announced at 10pm tonight.
Ready? Let’s get started so!
