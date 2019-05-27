WITH THE DIVORCE referendum, the directly elected mayor plebiscites declared, and with less than 50 local authority positions left to be filled, attention is turning to the European election results – where so far, we have just one of 11 seats filled.

There are two ‘sideline’ (dubbed ‘zombie’ or ‘cold storage’ seats by some) MEP seats that also need to be filled in the event that the UK does actually leave the EU at some point.

We’ll also be bringing you results from the European elections in other EU member states, with a special focus on Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as well as all the best analysis and reaction to the new state of play on the political field.

Stay tuned…