LIVE: Helen McEntee and Drew Harris to face questions from TDs in Dáil and Committee

AMID CALLS FOR his resignation, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is to face a grilling from TDs at the Oireachtas justice committee later today after the riots in Dublin last week.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is also due to take Leaders Questions in the Dáil at midday.

Renewed calls from Sinn Féin TD and party justice spokesperson Pearse Doherty this morning for the resignation for Harris and McEntee as a result of the events last Thursday are placing more pressure under the pair.

Both are facing a litany of criticism over the last number of days as the opposition largely believe the garda response to the riots was not adequate and allowed for the violent group to take over the streets.

A number of Fianna Fáil TDs have also expressed privately that the minister’s position is untenable.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik is now speaking before the Dáil. Oireachtas TV Labour leader Ivana Bacik Oireachtas TV Bacik told McEntee that “all of us now, and especially those of us in Dublin, are still waiting for a clear message from you about what real action you and your government are taking now to make the streets safe”. Oireachtas TV Minister for Justice Helen McEntee addressing the Dáil Oireachtas TV Addressing the Dáil, McEntee said: “Those responsible for inciting that hatred and that violence, those responsible for attacking members of An Garda Síochána, for setting buses on fire, they will be held responsible and they will be brought to justice.” Speaking of the Garda response, McEntee said: “We say the best of An Garda Síochána coming together to protect our city.” She said that “we owe them a debt of gratitude”. The Minister said “there will be lessons learned, as there should be”. O’Reilly said McEntee’s position is “untenable”, adding the Minister “should resign”. “We needed a decisive early and quick public order policing intervention to contain the trouble and nip it in the bud. That is not what we got,” O’Reilly said. Leaders’ Questions have begun in the Dáil. Sinn Féin’s Louise O’Reilly is speaking now. She said she is “heartbroken” by what she saw last Thursday. Oireachtas TV Sinn Féin's Louise O'Reilly speaking in the Dáil Oireachtas TV Addressing McEntee, O’Reilly said of last Thursday’s riots: “Your assertion that nobody saw this coming is a water weak defence. Everybody saw this coming, Minister.” She said after the attack on Thursday afternoon, “people held their breath for even a hint that the perpetrator might not be Irish. They knew this would be exploited by those who seek to sow hate, division and mayhem”. Justice Minister Helen McEntee will be taking Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil at midday. The Fine Gael TD has has come under mounting pressure since the riots in Dublin city centre last Thursday, with the opposition calling for her and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to resign. The riots came after a five-year-old girl was seriously injured and left in critical condition following a stabbing incident near a school in the city earlier in the day. It was also reported yesterday that McEntee is to put forward a review aiming to provide clarity on the use of force by gardaí responding to public order incidents similar to last Thursday’s riots. Stick with us as we bring you the latest on Leaders’ Questions shortly and Harris at the Oireachtas justice committee at 1.30pm.

