THERESA MAY IS taking her final Prime Minister’s Questions before a scheduled meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace at 3pm, where she is set to hand in her resignation.

Shortly afterwards, at about 3.30pm, Boris Johnson is expected to meet the queen, who will ask him to form a new government.

After being sworn in he is expected to return to Number 10 Downing Street and make a speech, before announcing his first Cabinet appointments.

Here’s a more detailed piece about what to expect today – and stay with us here for live updates as we go…