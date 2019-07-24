It’s set to be a busy day in London, with Johnson set to meet the queen and announce his ministers later.
THERESA MAY IS taking her final Prime Minister’s Questions before a scheduled meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace at 3pm, where she is set to hand in her resignation.
Shortly afterwards, at about 3.30pm, Boris Johnson is expected to meet the queen, who will ask him to form a new government.
After being sworn in he is expected to return to Number 10 Downing Street and make a speech, before announcing his first Cabinet appointments.
Here’s a more detailed piece about what to expect today – and stay with us here for live updates as we go…
Case in point…
Seems we’ve a bit of a trend here. Most MPs addressing the outgoing prime minister are starting their speeches by having a pop at Jeremy Corbyn.
The DUP’s Nigel Dodds is now on his feet.
Thanks the outgoing PM for her work.
He also urged her to come to Northern Ireland to avail of “many walking opportunities”.
Things have calmed down a bit in the chamber now as government and opposition MPs raise some local issues and subjects of the day.
Some surprise from UK political journalists at May’s earlier jibe at Corbyn – perhaps a little off-tone for ‘dead rubber’ face-offs like this?
The SNP leader at Westminster Ian Blackford says that while the Scottish party has had its differences with May they have also stood together on some issues, like the Salisbury attacks.
Time for May to say a few nice things about her opposite number now.
She says it’s a testament to the strength of the UK’s democracy that these weekly exchanges take place “at two swords’ length”.
She says she recognises Corbyn’s commitment to his constituency and has seen this in action.
But the positivity doesn’t last long. Signing off her answer she suggests that, having recognised her time as party leader was at an end perhaps he should realise his time in the top Labour position is also almost up.
Roars from the chamber at this barb. Laughter… General shouting? Hard to tell really.
“Given that her successor has no mandate from the people” doesn’t May agree that the best thing for Johnson to do would be to call an election, Corbyn asks.
May’s response: “No.”
Here’s a clip of Corbyn saying nice things:
Corbyn is holding back on any personalised attacks but has been listing a series of stats on the Tory government’s record in recent years.
We’re getting back to more of a regular back-and-forth between the two leaders now.
At the end of his latest question, he lists some of the achievements of the government he actually does support.
His question about which one she’s most proud of appears to catch May a little off guard.
Here’s a view of the chamber…
Standing room only.
Jeremy Corbyn begins his contribution by paying tribute to May’s sense of public service, and says he hopes she has a less stressful time on the backbenches.
Laughs for Corbyn’s gag as he says he hopes she may even join with him in fighting Boris’s damaging policies. A good-natured smile from the PM.
Theresa May is being forced to defend Boris Johnson in her first question out of the gates.
Laughs in the chamber as she notes she “worked with him in Cabinet”.
There’s a packed chamber at the House of Commons today. We can expect the opposition to largely pull their punches this afternoon as May signs off.
Corbyn hasn’t started his questions yet.
No sign of Johnson in the chamber yet, by the looks of it.
