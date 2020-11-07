Five days after polls closed, we have a result.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
ALMOST FIVE DAYS after polls closed in most US states, we finally have a result: Joe Biden has won the US election.
Van Jones became emotional on CNN after the Biden victory was projected.
He said it’s “easier to be a parent” today as it proves “character matters” and “truth matters”.
Watch Van Jones after the call for Biden. Just watch this. pic.twitter.com/Us8jpKu79f— The Recount (@therecount) November 7, 2020
After a long wait, we finally have a result: Joe Biden has been elected 46th President of United States – AP, CNN and others have now called Pennsylvania and the overall race.
BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania. #APracecall at 11:25 a.m. EST. #Election2020 https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 7, 2020
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (5)