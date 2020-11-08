World leaders have congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
WELL, WE FINALLY have a result – Joe Biden won the US election.
Yesterday afternoon Irish-time, a batch of results from the swing state of Pennsylvania gave Biden a lead of over 30,000 votes on Trump – which was enough for the race to be called by all of the US networks.
Biden will be the 46th president of the United States, making his running mate Kamala Harris the first female vice president. Biden and Harris gave victory speeches just after 1am Irish time.
Keep us to date with us throughout the morning as we bring you the latest from the US.
We didn’t just have celebrations in the US.
Firecrackers were set off and prayers offered in Thulasendrapuram, India, the ancestral village of Kamala Harris after she and Joe Biden won the US election.
Supporters of Joe Biden have taken to the streets across America in celebration of the result.
In New York City, crowds gathered in the streets and in Times Square, banging pots and pans together in impromptu parties to celebrate the Democrat’s win over Trump.
Car horns were also sounded in the streets of many cities, including Los Angeles, while fireworks erupted in Atlanta, Georgia.
Supporters also marched in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with signs calling for a Green New Deal and for the result to be respected.
In Washington DC, cheering and car horns were also heard in celebration of Biden’s victory, as crowds gathered on Black Lives Matter plaza, opposite the White House.
Here’s some of the scenes:
Micheál Martin tweeted his congratulations yesterday evening but later released a full statement which mentions Joe Biden’s Irish roots.
He said:
“On behalf of the Government and the people of Ireland, I offer warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as the 46th President of the United States.
“Ireland takes pride in Joe Biden’s election, just as we are proud of all the generations of Irish women and Irish men and their ancestors whose toil and genius have enriched the diversity that powers America.
“This is a particularly special day for the people of County Louth and of County Mayo who count President-elect Biden among their own.
“Joe Biden has always been a stalwart friend and supporter of Ireland, including of the prosperity, stability and opportunity made possible by the Good Friday Agreement, to which he has pledged his ongoing steadfast support.
“I also wish to congratulate Kamala Harris on her election as Vice-President and recognise the tremendous significance of her election to the role.
“I am greatly looking forward to working with the new Administration in the period ahead in progressing international peace and security.
“I also intend to work closely with the new Administration and the United States Congress to pursue comprehensive immigration reform, an issue that is so important to tens of thousands of Irish people making a significant contribution to America.”
So, as Trump shows no immediate signs of conceding, dozens of world leaders have congratulated US president-election Joe Biden.
French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden “on his election as President of the United States and Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.
“The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close Trump ally, called Biden a “great friend of Israel”, congraulating him and Harris on their victory.
He tweeted: “I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the US and Israel.”
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together.”
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a popular leader who had verbally jousted with Trump, congratulated Biden and Harris in a tweet focused on cooperation.
“With so many issues facing the international community, your message of unity is one we share. New Zealand looks forward to working with you both!”
South Korean President Moon Jae-in tweeted: “Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our alliance is strong and the bond between our two countries is rock-solid. I very much look forward to working with you for our shared values.”
What’s the latest from Donald Trump, you ask?
Well, as Biden passed the 270 electoral college votes needed for victory in the US presidential race, Trump declared the election was “far from over”, and accused the former vice president of “falsely posing as the winner”.
While refusing to concede and accept defeat, he continued to repeat unsubstantiated claims of fraudulent ballots and vowed to press ahead with legal action.
In his statement immediately following the news of Biden’s victory, Trump said:
“Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”
He’s remained quiet, however, in the hours since Biden’s victory speech.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gave victory speeches in the wee hours of the morning, just after 1am Irish time.
If you pulled an all-nighter, I presume you watched them already. If you’re just catching up, fret not, here you are…
Joe Biden victory speech
Kamala Harris victory speech
Good morning!
We finally have a result. Joe Biden has won the US election.
Hayley Halpin here to bring all the latest updates from across the pond throughout the morning.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (2)