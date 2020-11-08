#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 8 November 2020
Advertisement

Liveblog

5,985 Views 2 Comments
Share

WELL, WE FINALLY have a result – Joe Biden won the US election. 

Yesterday afternoon Irish-time, a batch of results from the swing state of Pennsylvania gave Biden a lead of over 30,000 votes on Trump – which was enough for the race to be called by all of the US networks.

Biden will be the 46th president of the United States, making his running mate Kamala Harris the first female vice president. Biden and Harris gave victory speeches just after 1am Irish time.

Keep us to date with us throughout the morning as we bring you the latest from the US. 

We didn’t just have celebrations in the US. 

Firecrackers were set off and prayers offered in Thulasendrapuram, India, the ancestral village of Kamala Harris after she and Joe Biden won the US election.

indian-harris-ancestral-village Villagers burst firecrackers to celebrate the victory of Harris Source: AP/PA Images

election-2020-harris-india Villagers stand next to Kolam, a traditional art work using colored powder Source: Aijaz Rahi/PA Images

indian-harris-ancestral-village Villagers celebrate the victory of Harris in Painganadu, a neighboring village of Thulasendrapuram, the hometown of Harris' maternal grandfather Source: AP/PA Images

Supporters of Joe Biden have taken to the streets across America in celebration of the result. 

In New York City, crowds gathered in the streets and in Times Square, banging pots and pans together in impromptu parties to celebrate the Democrat’s win over Trump.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Car horns were also sounded in the streets of many cities, including Los Angeles, while fireworks erupted in Atlanta, Georgia.

Supporters also marched in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with signs calling for a Green New Deal and for the result to be respected.

In Washington DC, cheering and car horns were also heard in celebration of Biden’s victory, as crowds gathered on Black Lives Matter plaza, opposite the White House.

Here’s some of the scenes: 

election-2020-oregon People flooded the streets to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden’s win over president Donald Trump in Portland Source: Paula Bronstein via PA Images

election-2020-california Da’Monte Trevino of Los Angeles waves the American flag as people celebrate at Pershing Square Source: Keith Birmingham via PA Images

election-2020-washington People gather in Black Lives Matter Plaza to celebrate Source: Jacquelyn Martin via PA Images

election-2020-washington People shoot off fireworks in Black Lives Matter Plaza Source: AP/PA Images

election-2020-oregon More scenes from Portland Source: Paula Bronstein via PA Images

Micheál Martin tweeted his congratulations yesterday evening but later released a full statement which mentions Joe Biden’s Irish roots.

He said:

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Ireland, I offer warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as the 46th President of the United States.

“Ireland takes pride in Joe Biden’s election, just as we are proud of all the generations of Irish women and Irish men and their ancestors whose toil and genius have enriched the diversity that powers America.

“This is a particularly special day for the people of County Louth and of County Mayo who count President-elect Biden among their own.

“Joe Biden has always been a stalwart friend and supporter of Ireland, including of the prosperity, stability and opportunity made possible by the Good Friday Agreement, to which he has pledged his ongoing steadfast support.

“I also wish to congratulate Kamala Harris on her election as Vice-President and recognise the tremendous significance of her election to the role.

“I am greatly looking forward to working with the new Administration in the period ahead in progressing international peace and security.

“I also intend to work closely with the new Administration and the United States Congress to pursue comprehensive immigration reform, an issue that is so important to tens of thousands of Irish people making a significant contribution to America.”

So, as Trump shows no immediate signs of conceding, dozens of world leaders have congratulated US president-election Joe Biden. 

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!” 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden “on his election as President of the United States and Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.

“The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close Trump ally, called Biden a “great friend of Israel”, congraulating him and Harris on their victory. 

He tweeted: “I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the US and Israel.”

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a popular leader who had verbally jousted with Trump, congratulated Biden and Harris in a tweet focused on cooperation.

“With so many issues facing the international community, your message of unity is one we share. New Zealand looks forward to working with you both!”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in tweeted: “Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our alliance is strong and the bond between our two countries is rock-solid. I very much look forward to working with you for our shared values.”

election-2020-trump Donald Trump arriving at the White House after a round of golf yesterday afternoon Source: Evan Vucci via PA Images

What’s the latest from Donald Trump, you ask?

Well, as Biden passed the 270 electoral college votes needed for victory in the US presidential race, Trump declared the election was “far from over”, and accused the former vice president of “falsely posing as the winner”.

While refusing to concede and accept defeat, he continued to repeat unsubstantiated claims of fraudulent ballots and vowed to press ahead with legal action.

In his statement immediately following the news of Biden’s victory, Trump said:

“Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

He’s remained quiet, however, in the hours since Biden’s victory speech. 

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gave victory speeches in the wee hours of the morning, just after 1am Irish time. 

If you pulled an all-nighter, I presume you watched them already. If you’re just catching up, fret not, here you are…

Joe Biden victory speech

Source: Guardian News/YouTube

Kamala Harris victory speech

Source: Guardian News/YouTube

Good morning! 

We finally have a result. Joe Biden has won the US election. 

Hayley Halpin here to bring all the latest updates from across the pond throughout the morning. 

You can send me articles, videos, tweets or anything else that’s election-related by email at hayley@thejournal.ie, or on Twitter at @HayleyHalpin1.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie