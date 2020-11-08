WELL, WE FINALLY have a result – Joe Biden won the US election.

Yesterday afternoon Irish-time, a batch of results from the swing state of Pennsylvania gave Biden a lead of over 30,000 votes on Trump – which was enough for the race to be called by all of the US networks.

Biden will be the 46th president of the United States, making his running mate Kamala Harris the first female vice president. Biden and Harris gave victory speeches just after 1am Irish time.

Keep us to date with us throughout the morning as we bring you the latest from the US.