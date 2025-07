MOURNERS ARE SET to gather to honour Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota at a wake in Portugal this morning, a local parish priest has said.

The 28-year-old father of three, who had married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso just 11 days ago, died in a car crash in Spain alongside his brother Andre Silva.

The crash happened on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the city of Zamora at 12.40am on Thursday. It is suspected that the Lamborghini they were travelling in veered off the road and burst into flames following a tyre blowout.

Jose Manuel Macedo, parish priest at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar in Sao Cosme, told the PA news agency in a translated message that a wake for the brothers will take place at 8am at the nearby Capela da Ressurreicao before their funeral at the Igreja Matriz on Saturday at 10am.

Tributes poured in from across the football world and beyond yesterday. They were led by Liverpool Football Club, which Jota had been a star player for since he joined the club in 2020.

In a statement yesterday afternoon, manager Arne Slot said the “sense of shock is absolute” for the club.

Liverpool fans leave tributes outside Anfield Stadium in memory of Diogo Jota. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“Diogo was not just our player. He was a loved one to all of us. He was a teammate, a colleague, a workmate and in all of those roles he was very special,” Slot said.

“I could say so much about what he brought to our team but the truth is everyone who watched Diogo play could see it. Hard work, desire, commitment, great quality, goals. The essence of what a Liverpool player should be.”

He said Jota “never sought popularity” but gained it anyway and was a friend to everyone, able to make others feel good about themselves “just by being with them”.

He said the last time they spoke, he wished Jota luck for his upcoming wedding.

“In many ways, it was a dream summer for Diogo and his family, which makes it all the more heartbreaking that it should end like this,” Slot added.

Our lad from Portugal. Forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/opXUCmJqKq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 3, 2025

“When the time is right, we will celebrate Diogo Jota, we will remember his goals and we will sing his song. For the time being, we will remember him as a unique human being and mourn his loss. He will never be forgotten.”

Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who left Liverpool last month to join Brentford, said Jota had become “one of my closest friends in football” in a tribute shared last night.

“I was surprised a lad from Portugal loved sports such as darts, snooker and horse racing so much and some of my best memories were having a laugh watching them with you,” Kelleher said.

“I feel so blessed and grateful to have seen you on your happiest day, the day of your wedding and to be able to share in that day with you was special. I’ll never forget it.

You were deeply loved by everyone at the club, the city and all over the world.

“It’s gonna hurt for a long time and I’m gonna miss you so much but I feel so lucky to have got know you and have such a good friend.”

Advertisement

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk said he was “absolutely devastated and in total disbelief” following the news of Jota’s death.

“What a human being, what a player, but most importantly what an unbelievable family man. You meant so much to all of us and you always will! For your family to lose two sons, a husband and a father is just unimaginable. So cruel and unfair.

“I promise you that in these difficult times and beyond we will always be there for your family,” he added.

“We will miss you beyond words and never forget you. Your legacy will live on, we will make sure of it!”

The club has opened physical and digital books of condolence in the wake of the deaths, and supporters and members of the public can go to the Anfield Road Stand reception area over the coming days to sign a message.

The online book can be found on Liverpool’s website.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast at the stadium and all club stores, museums and tours have been closed until Monday, with staff offered wellbeing support.

The Portuguese Football Federation also said it was “devastated” to learn of the deaths, adding: “Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football.”

The tributes at Anfield Stadium seen from above. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Police said they were investigating the possibility that the Lamborghini left the road because of a tyre blowout while overtaking, and a source from the government sub-delegation in Zamora confirmed “a possible speeding incident” was being looked at.

No other vehicles are said to have been involved in the incident.

Pictures of the aftermath of the crash showed debris scattered along the side of the road including what appeared to be charred parts of the vehicle.

Liverpool fans began leaving tributes outside Anfield after the news broke yesterday, with flowers being laid with messages including “Thanks for everything, Diogo”.

Jota was part of Liverpool’s Premier League-winning side in the 2024/25 campaign, scoring six goals in 26 appearances.

He joined the Merseyside club from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, winning three major trophies.

Liverpool fans have called for the number 2o shirt, which Jota wore throughout his tenure at the club, to be retired in his honour.

Jota and his wife were together since 2013. They have three children together – two sons and a daughter who was born in November.

With reporting from Press Association