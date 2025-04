LIVERPOOL HAVE BEEN crowned Premier League champions for 2024/25 after a 5-1 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

There was an early scare at Anfield when Dominic Solanke put the visitors ahead in the 12th minute before Luis Diaz levelled four minutes later.

Alexis Mac Allister gave the Reds a 2-1 lead on 24 minutes to give Arne Slot’s side even more breathing space as only a draw was required to equal Manchester United’s record of 20 top flight English titles.

Advertisement

And when Cody Gakpo made it three before half-time Anfield could really enter party mode.

Mo Salah made it 4-1 on 63 minutes before a Destiny Udogie own goal six minutes later completed the rout on a famous afternoon on Merseyside.

More to follow…

Written by Press Association and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.