Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 6 September 2022
Liz Truss branded ‘an imbecile’ by sacked UK minister’s wife

Felicity Cornelius-Mercer tweeted a picture mocking Truss as a character from The Muppets television show.

By Press Association Tuesday 6 Sep 2022, 10:48 PM
30 minutes ago 7,190 Views 6 Comments
THE WIFE OF sacked UK minister Johnny Mercer has called Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss an “imbecile”.

Felicity Cornelius-Mercer said the Cabinet system “stinks” and “treats people appallingly” after her husband was removed as veterans affairs minister.

Mercer had appeared angry about Truss’s move, saying he was “disappointed” but accepted the Prime Minister is “entitled to reward her supporters”.

He also suggested he could quit the UK parliament, saying: “I have to accept that I will never possess the qualities required for enduring success in politics as it stands, and to be fair to my wonderful family, I must consider my future.”

His wife went further, tweeting a picture mocking Truss as a character from The Muppets television show and giving an account of Mercer’s exit discussions.

Cornelius-Mercer tweeted: “He asked her ‘why would you do this, who is going to be better at this role than me, which of your mates gets the job, you promised a meritocracy?’

“PM – I can’t answer that Johnny.

“This system stinks & treats people appallingly.

“Best person I know sacked by an imbecile @trussliz.”

Mercer had tweeted a lengthy resignation statement accompanied by the words: “I will be spending time with my family and doing no media requests.”

