NEW UK PRIME minister Liz Truss will shortly set out the agenda for her premiership in her first speech since taking office.
The former foreign secretary was appointed as Prime Minister by the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II today after winning the Conservative leadership contest.
The 47-year-old is expected to lay out domestic policies, including financial supports to help people cope with rising energy prices.
The Irish government, the EU and leaders across Europe will be parsing through Truss’s comments for insight into how she intends to handle diplomatic relations with the UK’s neighbours.
Truss – who was the architect of a bill to override parts of the UK’s Brexit withdrawal agreement – has been hawkish in her dealings with Europe and dispatches from Brussels suggest EU officials have low expectations of an improvement in relations.
Truss has begun her speech by paying tribute to her predecessor, Boris Johnson.
She said she was honoured to take on the role “at a vital time for our country” and laid out some domestic policies.
“Now is the time to tackle the issues that are holding Britain back. We need to build roads homes and broadband faster,” Truss said.
After all of that, Truss’s motorcade has finally arrived on Downing Street.
The rain is holding off as the new Prime Minister prepares to start her speech.
As the downpour abates, the podium has now been placed back in position outside 10 Downing Street. Truss looks set to make her speech outside, as originally planned.
Therese Coffey, who is widely expected to be named Truss’s deputy prime minister, has now emerged from Number 11 ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival.
Boris Johnson’s sister has had her say on the unfortunate timing of the rain.
Après moi le déluge— Rachel Johnson (@RachelSJohnson) September 6, 2022
With the downpour intensifying, the podium has now been removed.
The MPs who gathered in the street to welcome Truss have now moved indoors. The speech looks set to be delayed.
Very heavy rain at Downing Street as we wait for Liz truss. Podium has just been removed…. pic.twitter.com/gsR8wG94ju— David Wallace Lockhart (@BBCDavidWL) September 6, 2022
The weather isn’t being kind to those gathered on Downing Street as a heavy downpour has been unleashed.
The podium has been covered in black plastic in a bid to keep it dry.
Oh. pic.twitter.com/4qv7P1GPyf— James Manning-Monro (@JamesManning) September 6, 2022
MPs are gathering to await the arrival of the UK’s new prime minister.
MPs gather in Downing St awaiting arrival of Prime Minister Liz Truss— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 6, 2022
Follow live https://t.co/g7YnZ2nxw1 pic.twitter.com/Do2AOeAjyY
The motorcade’s arrival appears to be imminent as Truss’s team of advisors are now standing outside the front of 11 Downing Street.
The #Truss team has just appeared from Number 11 pic.twitter.com/z0tVozh0FL— Andy Bell (@andybell5news) September 6, 2022
Truss’s motorcade is still weaving its way through London and hundreds of reporters are still waiting on Downing Street.
All politics is local:
Liz Truss just drove by my house on her way to Downing Street. Glad to see the new pm is now aware of the traffic problems on the streets of Acton...— Kate Devlin (@_katedevlin) September 6, 2022
There’s a new Prime Minister in number 10 and there’s also a new podium for speeches to be made from.
The eye-catching design is already causing something of a stir on social media.
Well Truss’s new podium is JAZZY pic.twitter.com/Meyjq75tIF— Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) September 6, 2022
Good stat.
Mary Truss has replaced Alexander Johnson.
A historic day: Mary Elizabeth Truss is the second Prime Minister in a row not to use their real first name. pic.twitter.com/vc4wmGat9u— Tim Bale (@ProfTimBale) September 6, 2022
Ever wonder what it’s like for the journalists covering a big political announcement such as Truss’s upcoming speech in front of 10 Downing Street? Matt Chorley of The Times has given an update from the scene over on Twitter.
Well I for one am very pleased with my view of the door to No10 pic.twitter.com/LV7cSM14ZF— Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) September 6, 2022
The plane carrying Truss down from Scotland has landed at a Royal Air Force station in north London and the new UK leader is set to travel to Downing Street by motorcade.
Meanwhile in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has promised to bring in emergency legislation to introduce a rent freeze as part of a package of measures to tackle the “humanitarian emergency” sparked by inflation.
This crisis is pushing millions into poverty; It is threatening the viability of businesses; And it will almost certainly push the UK economy into recession.
“It poses a danger, not just to livelihoods, but to lives. It is to be blunt a humanitarian emergency,” Sturgeon said in her programme for government speech today.
Reports from Press Association suggest Truss is planning to freeze energy bills at around the £2,500 (€2,910) mark. This figure would be approximately £500 (€582) higher than current levels but more than £1,000 (€1,164) below next month’s cap.
Details have not yet been finalised, but the plan is expected to be funded through general taxation or increased borrowing rather than paid for in future energy bills.
Here’s the scene outside Downing Street as the media wait in the rain for Truss to make her speech.
Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of Liz Truss setting out the stall for her leadership of the UK.
Truss was invited to form a new government by the British queen at Balmoral, Scotland, earlier today.
She is due to make her first speech as prime minister outside 10 Downing Street at about 4pm.
In a statement earlier today, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen received in audience The Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new administration.
“Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.”
