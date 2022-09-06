NEW UK PRIME minister Liz Truss will shortly set out the agenda for her premiership in her first speech since taking office.

The former foreign secretary was appointed as Prime Minister by the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II today after winning the Conservative leadership contest.

The 47-year-old is expected to lay out domestic policies, including financial supports to help people cope with rising energy prices.

The Irish government, the EU and leaders across Europe will be parsing through Truss’s comments for insight into how she intends to handle diplomatic relations with the UK’s neighbours.

Truss – who was the architect of a bill to override parts of the UK’s Brexit withdrawal agreement – has been hawkish in her dealings with Europe and dispatches from Brussels suggest EU officials have low expectations of an improvement in relations.