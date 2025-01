USERS OF LOCAL Link will soon be able to book a lift home or into their local town by using a booking app similar to those used for commercial taxi services.

Under a pilot project to be rolled out in areas of Kerry, Mayo and Limerick, passengers will use the new app to pre-book their trip.

Those unable to access the app will be able to make their booking via their nearest Local Link office.

The three pilot zones due to be announced next week include Achill/Mallaranny, Killarney town and the Mill Road/Rhebogue areas of Limerick city.

Similar to how many taxi drivers take bookings nowadays, Local Link drivers will log into the new driver app, which will give details on pick up points and set down points for passengers that have booked in.

The National Transport Authority (NTA)/TFI Local Link is now seeking to buy vehicles and drivers for the pilot period, which will last for one-year.

Speaking about the initiative, Minister of State at the Department of Transport James Lawless said he has always been a keen advocate of using the best and most innovative technology available to enhance public services.

He said the new pilot project “can make a real difference in ordinary people’s lives, especially the elderly or those living in rural areas, who may feel they have been neglected in the past”.

“I wish the scheme every success and hope it is embraced by passengers so we can see it rolled out nationwide,” he added.

There has been a significant increase in the number of passengers taking rural Local Link services across Ireland over the past four years.

Figures from the Department of Transport show that the numbers taking Local Links -bus services in Ireland providing local public transport in rural areas – shot up by over 360% between 2020 and 2023.

In 2020, a total of 686,485 passengers used the service, rising to 3,200,263 in 2023.

While 2020 was during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the numbers have also risen by about 360% since 2019.

The increase reflects the expansion of the Local Link network in recent years, with Department of Transport figures showing that 66 new services have been introduced since 2020.