Dublin: 7°C Thursday 29 April 2021
Liveblog

HERE WE GO again.

We’ve been in Level 5 all year but restrictions have slowly begun to ease in recent weeks. Now, it’s all about the plans to ease those further.

After NPHET’s meeting yesterday, Cabinet meets today to consider the recommendations on the latest measures to ease lockdown.

We’re due to hear later what the government’s plans are in areas such as the re-opening of non-essential retail, outdoor hospitality and hairdressers.

In the meantime, stick with us throughout the day as we bring you all the updates, commentary and analysis.

You could be forgiven for having a sense of deja vu today.

It’s sunny (where I am, at least). We’ve been in lockdown for what feels like ages. It’s been a rough few months. 

And we’re waiting to hear how and when restrictions will be eased.

It’s almost a year to the day since then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar outlined the roadmap out of the first lockdown

All the same things in that plan are under the same focus today – when can non-essential retail re-open? Gyms? Hairdressers? Pubs and restaurants?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that under the new plan being finalised, he wants the sectors that re-open to stay open and not have to close again in the future.

Let’s hope so. 

Good morning.

Sean Murray here, and I’ll be with you for most of the day with all the latest updates.

Here’s a quick rundown of what we can expect today:

Cabinet will gather later this morning with the meeting expected to last well into the afternoon.

Once that meeting is finished, we can expect another address to the nation from Micheál Martin where he outlines the latest roadmap out of lockdown at around 6pm.

After that then, he and other senior ministers will take questions from reporters and – hopefully – outline more detail and rationale behind the plans. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

