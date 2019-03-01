London rapper who bragged about drug possession jailed for five years for drug possession

A LONDON RAPPER who bragged about being “one step ahead” of police has been jailed for five years after being caught by police for drug possession.

Adetokunbo Ajibola (26), otherwise known by his stage name Trapstar Toxic, admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply as well as possession of criminal property at a previous hearing.

Ajibola, with an address at Sneyd Road, Willesden, is a popular London rapper. In a music video for the song ‘Out Ere’, Ajibola makes explicit references to drug dealing. The video was introduced in prosecution evidence and shown to the court.

In the video Ajibola, or Toxic, recites the lyrics “weight [drugs] in the trap and I’ll be done if feds [police] raid it, I’m one step ahead I ain’t complacent”.

After issuing a warrant for his arrest last April, police officers forced entry to Ajibola’s Willesden address last year.

Ajibola then jumped from a second floor window in an attempt to escape but was detained a short distance away on the roof of a garage and arrested by police.

The second floor of Ajibola’s multi-occupancy address was described in court as a “drug preparation factory”.

Police found what was later confirmed to be 241 grams of high-purity cocaine and mixing agents, along with nearly 60 grams of crack cocaine, and 240 grams of cannabis. The potential street value of the drugs was in excess of £30,000, police have said.

In Ajibola’s first-floor bedroom, police also found £13,000 in cash, a custom gold pendant and chain valued at around £15,000 and high-value clothing valued at more than £10,000. All of these items were seized.

Passing sentence today, the judge said that Ajibola was connected to “an extremely sophisticated, profitable drug operation”.