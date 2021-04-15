#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 15 April 2021
Advertisement

Hundreds of thousands of Londoners tested amid South African variant fears

Some 44 confirmed cases of the variant have been found in south London, with a further 30 probable cases identified.

By Press Association Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 10:48 PM
48 minutes ago 9,063 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5411520
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THOUSANDS OF LONDON residents have queued to take coronavirus tests at additional facilities set up after new cases of the South African variant were found in boroughs across the English capital.

Some 44 confirmed cases of the variant have been found in Lambeth and Wandsworth, with a further 30 probable cases identified, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

The South African variant is thought to be more resistant to vaccines – but it’s as of yet unclear to what extent.

More than half a million adults living in south London boroughs have been offered tests in the past few days, including 264,000 in Lambeth, 265,000 in Wandsworth, and 14,800 in the Rotherhithe ward of Southwark.

Surge testing operations have been widened across London after further cases of the South African variant were found today.

2.59179852 Coronavirus surge testing at Brockwell Park, south London. Source: PA Images

Three boroughs in south London have set up additional testing facilities to process thousands of residents, while a case of the variant was also detected in a new area – Barnet, north London.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) confirmed the case in Barnet was unrelated to other clusters, but it had been isolated and the person’s contacts traced.

A mammoth task

In south London, Wandsworth Council said the testing operation is a “mammoth task” but urged all adults in the area to get tested even if they do not have any symptoms, while people in Lambeth and an area of Southwark have been asked to do the same.

“People are desperate to get checked,” a spokesperson for the council said. “We’re in the process of testing around 320,000 people and that will take some time – it’s a mammoth task.”

Downing Street has insisted the outbreak is being taken “very seriously” and “strong measures” have been put in place to prevent it spreading.

The BBC reported that the outbreak appears to have been triggered by an individual who travelled from Africa in February.

According to documents seen by the broadcaster, the country involved was not on the red list for mandatory hotel quarantine at that time, but is now.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

What this means for Ireland

Public health officials said at today’s NPHET briefing that they are monitoring the South African variant closely.

“What we do know from preliminary work is that the [AstraZeneca] vaccine is not as effective against the South African variant, but I don’t have up to take data on exactly what the evaluation studies are doing,” Dr Lorraine Doherty, National Clinical Director of Health Protection at the HSE said.

“At the moment we don’t have a big problem with the South African variant here. Figures we have today is that we have 46 cases so far, which is a small number of cases.”

Dr Doherty said that last week, a decision was taken to sequence all cases associated with travel, “so we would have an early signal if we were detecting any [variant of concern] cases coming from the UK”.

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie