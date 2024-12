IT IS ALMOST five years since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in Ireland, but many people are still living with its impact.

Long Covid is defined by the World Health Organization as the continuation or development of new symptoms three months after initial Covid-19 infection, with these symptoms lasting for at least two months with no other explanation.

While there have been over 1.7m confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, it is not known exactly how many cases of Long Covid there are.

In 2022, a research paper published by the Oireachtas Library and Research Service estimated that there may be around 114,500 people in Ireland who have or will develop Long Covid.

Are you, or is someone you love, living with long Covid symptoms? We want to hear about your experience.

How is it impacting your life?

Do you feel that you are receiving appropriate supports?

Have you come out the other side of it?

If you have a story to share, please contact The Journal by email through answers@thejournal.ie and describe your experience in a paragraph or two (around 200-250 words).

Please include your name and county, unless you’d like to be anonymous.