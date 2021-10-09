#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 9 October 2021
Advertisement

‘Long way to go’ in talks to form German government – Green leader

The centre-left Social Democrats, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats have held talks following the election last month.

By Press Association Saturday 9 Oct 2021, 2:01 PM
26 minutes ago 353 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5570047

A LEADER OF one of the three parties holding talks on forming a new German government has said the discussions have “a long way to go” and will have to bridge significant policy differences.

The centre-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats held their first round of talks on Thursday on a possible coalition.

If they eventually succeed, the alliance would send outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right Union bloc into opposition after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy.

More talks are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, but the process of putting together a new government can take weeks or months in Germany, and Merkel’s outgoing government will stay in office in the meantime.

Robert Habeck, one of the Greens’ two leaders, told Deutschlandfunk radio: “We have a long way to go, and it will get very arduous.

“And the public will see that there are some conflicts between the possible coalition partners.”

Habeck identified finance as a particularly difficult issue in the talks — including how to fund investments in fighting climate change and approaches for dealing with the debt European countries have run up during the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent decades, the Free Democrats mostly allied with the Union, while the Greens traditionally lean left. A three-way alliance with the Social Democrats has been tried successfully in Germany at the state level, but not yet in a national government.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

If the negotiations result in a coalition, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz — the vice chancellor in Merkel’s outgoing government — would become Germany’s new leader.

The Union is in turmoil after Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, led the two-party bloc to its worst-ever election result on September 26.

Speculation about who will take over the leadership of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, the dominant party, is in full swing after  Laschet indicated his willingness to step aside.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie