TRIBURES ARE BEING paid to an Army private who lost his life in a motorcycling accident in Co Longford.

Pte Ross ‘Mull’ Mulligan (31) who was a native of Dublin died in a single-vehicle crash in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The crash occurred at around 1.15am at Kilnashee, Drumlish. It is believed that Pte Mulligan was on his motorbike travelling to see friends when the accident occurred.

Advertisement

Locals said Ross was “a lovely man who loved motorbikes and was a great soldier”, who had served abroad in Syria in the 67th Inf GP United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

He was also a member of the Devils Disciples Motorcycle club.

Paying tribute, the Chaplaincy Service of the Irish Defence Forces said ‘’It is with great sadness that the Defence Forces Chaplaincy Service has learned of the tragic death of Pte Ross Mulligan 1 Mech. Ross and his family will be remembered in our prayers and masses this weekend’’.

Tributes were also paid by the Irish Defence Force Veterans who said ‘’with sadness we have learned of the passing of Pte Ross Mulligan from the 1 mech coy Curragh and formerly of the 7th Infantry Battalion’’. Pte Mulligan is survived by his father, mother and brother. No funeral arrangements have been made as yet.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward, in particular to any road users who may have been travelling in the area at the time of the collision and have dashcam footage.