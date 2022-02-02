Gardaí fear new criminal feud in Longford town intensifying amid probe into van attack

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a probe into a developing feud in Longford town after a man was injured in a suspected attempted murder.

On Monday of last week, a video was shared on social media showing a white van driving through a green space in an estate and knocking down a man in the Ardnacassa area.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was brought by ambulance to Mullingar Hospital.

Gardaí are aware of several incidents in the past month relating to this new feud including threatening behaviour, intimidation and assaults.

Many of these incidents have occurred in the Ardnacassa and its surrounding areas while most of the threats, including threats to kill, have been made on social media

The feud, which has its roots in a disagreement between two families belonging to the Traveller community, has intensified in recent weeks.

There is no direct connection between this feud and another one that was happening in the Longford area prior to the pandemic.

Sources have said it was a “miracle” the man in question was not killed in the van attack. The Journal understands that this incident is being looked at as a potential case of attempted murder.

As a result of this latest incident, garda management has offered extra overtime to officers in the region.

However, this overtime to cover one particular area of policing is causing significant resourcing issues elsewhere in the county.

Local politicians in the area said that the end of lockdown has resulted in the reemergence of serious criminal activity.

Councillor Séamus Butler, who is vice chair of Longford’s Community Safety Partnership, told The Journal that without the feet on the street, issues like this feud and other “malevolent and extreme criminal violence” will continue in the area.

“With lockdowns, we saw a lot of criminals not being able to do things.

“But now with lockdown easing, these people think they can go back to their old ways of malevolent violence.

“There is no greater deterrent to this criminal behaviour than a visible presence on the streets. Longford has seen many members retire recently. So, yes, more gardaí are needed to fight this.”

Garda problems

Garda Representative Association member for the Roscommon/Longford region David Conroy told The Journal that this latest incident is a stark reminder of why these areas need more officers.

He said: “For four years I have been calling for garda numbers be brought to an adequate level in the Roscommon/Longford Division to provide relief to already overworked, overstretched garda members.

“This, in turn, will have a positive turn for the communities we police in making them safer and more peaceful areas for the decent man and woman going about their business. Garda members are burned out and morale is at an all-time low having dedicated so much of themselves to policing this pandemic.

“The Department of Justice and senior management in Garda headquarters need to repay this work. I’m calling on the government to take a look and help us.

This latest alleged incident in Longford is a prime example of what garda members face day in and day out and the level of thuggery we on the frontline face daily.

Investigations into the van attack are ongoing, gardaí said. No arrests have been made as yet.