Appeal after shots fired at entrance to Longford housing estate

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for help after several shots were fired at the entrance of a housing estate in Longford.

The incident happened just outside the Dundarragh estate at around 3.30pm this afternoon.

Nobody was injured during the incident.The scene was preserved and a technical examination has taken place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Dundarragh area of this afternoon between 3.30pm. and 3.45pm., or in the Longford town area from 2.30pm and 3.40pm and seen anything unusual, and who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí are also appealing to those with camera footage or to any motorist with dash cam footage from the estate at the time of the incident to contact the Incident Room at Longford Garda Station.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”