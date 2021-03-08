Your evening longread: Meghan, Harry and the Royal Family

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Meghan and Harry

Here’s a piece from April 2020 about the beginning of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fractured relationship with the British Royal Family.

(The New Yorker, approx 32 mins reading time)

Although the photograph suggested nuptial bliss, it marked the conclusion of a whirlwind divorce—the abrupt separation of the Duke and Duchess from the United Kingdom and its monarchy. The event was the couple’s first public appearance in the U.K. since announcing, in January, via Instagram, that they were relinquishing their roles as “ ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family” and would henceforth be spending much of their time in North America, where they hoped to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”