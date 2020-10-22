Your evening longread: Is a secret device being used to target American diplomats and spies?

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

A secret device?

One night, senior CIA official Marc Polymeropoulos’s life was changed forever when he was hit by a mysterious weapon. Has a secret device been used on men like him across the world?

(GQ, approx 41 mins reading time)

Polymeropoulos was a covert CIA operative, a jovial, burly man who likes to refer to himself as “grizzled.” Moscow was not the first time he had been on enemy territory. He had spent most of his career in the Middle East, fighting America’s long war on terrorism. He had hunted terrorists in Pakistan and Yemen. He did the same in Iraq and Afghanistan. He had been shot at, ducked under rocket fire, and had shrapnel whiz by uncomfortably close to his head. But that night, paralyzed with seasickness in the landlocked Russian capital, Polymeropoulos felt terrified and utterly helpless for the first time.