Have you seen Lorcan Quinn?

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Lorcan Quinn, who has been missing from the Santry area of Dublin 9 since the evening of Tuesday, 14 December 2021.

Lorcan is described as being approximately 6 foot 4 inches in height with a stocky build, brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Lorcan was wearing a navy jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and bright yellow runners.

Anyone with information on Lorcan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.