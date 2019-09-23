Winning ticket for Saturday's lotto worth €5.3 million sold at Centra in Inishannon

THE CORK VILLAGE of Inishannon is celebrating today, after it was announced the Centra on Main Street sold the winning ticket to last Saturday’s National Lottery jackpot.

Worth €5,325,592, the quick pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw.

The winning numbers were 6, 8, 13, 15, 21, 30 with the bonus of 17.

Barry O’Sullivan, who owns the Centra, said he was “over the moon” with that his shop sold the winning ticket.

“It’s the first time we’ve sold a major National Lottery prize and the excitement around Inishannon is incredible since yesterday morning,” he said. “I hope this winner is one of our locals but we do get a heavy passing trade as we are situated on a national road.

Speculation is rife though and one local customer said he is going to play a prank and rent an expensive car for a few days and drive it around Inishannon so everyone will think it is him who has won. Whoever the winner is though we wish them every bit of luck enjoying this life-changing win.

A National Lottery spokesperson said this afternoon that the owner of the winning ticket has yet to make contact.