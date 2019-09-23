This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Winning ticket for Saturday's lotto worth €5.3 million sold at Centra in Inishannon

The owner of the Centra on the Main Street said he hopes a local won the big jackpot.

By Sean Murray Monday 23 Sep 2019, 1:26 PM
Centra in Inishannon
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

THE CORK VILLAGE of Inishannon is celebrating today, after it was announced the Centra on Main Street sold the winning ticket to last Saturday’s National Lottery jackpot.

Worth €5,325,592, the quick pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw.

The winning numbers were 6, 8, 13, 15, 21, 30 with the bonus of 17.

Barry O’Sullivan, who owns the Centra, said he was “over the moon” with that his shop sold the winning ticket.

“It’s the first time we’ve sold a major National Lottery prize and the excitement around Inishannon is incredible since yesterday morning,” he said. “I hope this winner is one of our locals but we do get a heavy passing trade as we are situated on a national road.

Speculation is rife though and one local customer said he is going to play a prank and rent an expensive car for a few days and drive it around Inishannon so everyone will think it is him who has won. Whoever the winner is though we wish them every bit of luck enjoying this life-changing win.

A National Lottery spokesperson said this afternoon that the owner of the winning ticket has yet to make contact. 

