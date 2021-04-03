Single UK winner claims €145m Euromillions jackpot as Irish Lotto heads for €11m

Dan Morrissey Syndicate from Carlow claim Ireland’s biggest ever win in 2008. (File)

A CLAIM HAS been staked for the €145 million Euromillions jackpot won on Friday by a single UK ticket-holder.

The player matched all five Euromillions numbers as well as the two Lucky Stars to win the jackpot, becoming the fifth biggest winner in UK National Lottery history.

UK National Lottery operator Camelot said the claim will now go through the process of validation.

Subject to those checks, the prize will then be paid out.

“We will now look to support the ticket-holder through the process and help them to start to enjoy their life-changing win,” senior winners’ adviser at the UK National Lottery Andy Carter said this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s National Lottery is this evening heading for an estimated €11 million after rolling over 18 times since the last win in January.

Since the Lotto began back in 1988, only 26 jackpots in excess of €10 million have been won.

- With reporting by Press Association