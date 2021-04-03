#Open journalism No news is bad news

Single UK winner claims €145m Euromillions jackpot as Irish Lotto heads for €11m

The bumper winner becomes the fifth biggest winner in UK National Lottery history.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 3 Apr 2021, 5:54 PM
11 minutes ago 1,558 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5400223
Dan Morrissey Syndicate from Carlow claim Ireland’s biggest ever win in 2008. (File)
Image: National Lottery
Dan Morrissey Syndicate from Carlow claim Ireland’s biggest ever win in 2008. (File)
Dan Morrissey Syndicate from Carlow claim Ireland’s biggest ever win in 2008. (File)
Image: National Lottery

A CLAIM HAS been staked for the €145 million Euromillions jackpot won on Friday by a single UK ticket-holder.

The player matched all five Euromillions numbers as well as the two Lucky Stars to win the jackpot, becoming the fifth biggest winner in UK National Lottery history.

UK National Lottery operator Camelot said the claim will now go through the process of validation.

Subject to those checks, the prize will then be paid out.

“We will now look to support the ticket-holder through the process and help them to start to enjoy their life-changing win,” senior winners’ adviser at the UK National Lottery Andy Carter said this afternoon. 

Meanwhile, Ireland’s National Lottery is this evening heading for an estimated €11 million after rolling over 18 times since the last win in January. 

Since the Lotto began back in 1988, only 26 jackpots in excess of €10 million have been won. 

- With reporting by Press Association 

