Winning €6.9 million Lotto jackpot ticket sold in Co Cork

THE NATIONAL LOTTERY has confirmed that the winning ticket of last night’s €6.9 million jackpot was sold in Co Cork.

The winning numbers for last night’s €6,993,904 jackpot are: 5, 8, 19, 40, 41, 44 and bonus number 17

The National Lottery said it hopes to reveal the name and the location of the store which sold the winning jackpot ticket in the next couple of days.

“With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticket holder the time and space they need to let this amazing win sink in,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

The €6,993,904 jackpot came close to being shared by another two winners in Co Louth and Co Meath who will share the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €67,446.

Among other big winners in last night’s draw was a Dublin winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Tesco Extra in the Millfield Shopping Centre in Balbriggan.

The winning numbers in last night’s Lotto Plus 2 game were: 11, 15, 18, 30, 32, 37 and bonus number 22.

The winners of last night’s big prizes are being asked to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery’s prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.

The National Lottery is also reminding players that it has extended the person of time that winners can collect prizes due to Covid-19 restrictions.

This means that any winners of the Lotto, EuroMillions, Telly Bingo and Daily Millions draws from 9 January until draws in the week of 5 July will have an extra three months in which they can claim their prize.