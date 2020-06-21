This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 21 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Winning €6.9 million Lotto jackpot ticket sold in Co Cork

The winning numbers for last night’s jackpot are: 5, 8, 19, 40, 41, 44 and bonus number 17

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 21 Jun 2020, 12:34 PM
30 minutes ago 4,256 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5128694
Image: Shutterstock/BurAnd
Image: Shutterstock/BurAnd

THE NATIONAL LOTTERY has confirmed that the winning ticket of last night’s €6.9 million jackpot was sold in Co Cork. 

The winning numbers for last night’s €6,993,904 jackpot are: 5, 8, 19, 40, 41, 44 and bonus number 17

The National Lottery said it hopes to reveal the name and the location of the store which sold the winning jackpot ticket in the next couple of days. 

“With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticket holder the time and space they need to let this amazing win sink in,” a National Lottery spokesperson said. 

The €6,993,904 jackpot came close to being shared by another two winners in Co Louth and Co Meath who will share the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €67,446. 

Among other big winners in last night’s draw was a Dublin winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000. 

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Tesco Extra in the Millfield Shopping Centre in Balbriggan. 

The winning numbers in last night’s Lotto Plus 2 game were: 11, 15, 18, 30, 32, 37 and bonus number 22. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The winners of last night’s big prizes are being asked to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery’s prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie. 

The National Lottery is also reminding players that it has extended the person of time that winners can collect prizes due to Covid-19 restrictions. 

This means that any winners of the Lotto, EuroMillions, Telly Bingo and Daily Millions draws from 9 January until draws in the week of 5 July will have an extra three months in which they can claim their prize.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie