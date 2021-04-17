Winner of €12.7 million lotto jackpot has reached out to National Lottery

THE WINNER OF Wednesday’s €12.7 million Lotto jackpot has reached out to the National Lottery.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the ticketholder, who is from Kilkenny, reached out and is now making arrangements to collect their €12,740,043 prize.

The player, who snagged the jackpot on Wednesday night, bought the ticket on the day at a Circle K filling station on the Waterford Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

“The Kilkenny player who scooped the €12,740,043 Lotto jackpot on Wednesday night has made contact and arrangements are now being made for their prize to be paid,” said a spokesperson for the National Lottery in a statement.

Paul Dixon, Senior Director of Retail Sales and Operations at Circle K Ireland congratulated the lucky customer on their win.

“As the biggest Lotto jackpot win in four years, it is a momentous occasion for us and a life-changing moment for the winner… I wish the winner well as they enter a new and exciting chapter in their life.”

This is the biggest Lotto jackpot in the last four years and is also the 2nd win of 2021. The winning numbers were 4, 14, 20, 23, 27, 37 and bonus number 39.

In 2020, there were 19 players who won over €1 million.