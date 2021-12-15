#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 15 December 2021
Advertisement

Lotto boss appears before Oireachtas committee as six-month jackpot rollover saga rumbles on

Regulatory approval has been sought by Premier Lotteries Ireland for a “must-win” draw for the lotto jackpot.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 15 Dec 2021, 4:13 PM
38 minutes ago 3,204 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5631005
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

REPRESENTATIVES FROM THE National Lottery have appeared before an Oireachtas Committee this afternoon, following concerns that the €19 million Lotto jackpot had not been won since June.

It comes as National Lottery operators, Premier Lotteries Ireland, have sought regulatory approval to hold a “must be won” draw for the €19 million jackpot, which has been capped since early October.

The issue was first raised by Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan in late November, with the Taoiseach first suggesting that the lotto regulator could appear before the Finance Committee a week later.

In an opening statement to the committee, CEO of Premier Lotteries Ireland Andrew Algeo says a must-be-won draw “would ensure that such an improbably long wait for a capped jackpot win cannot occur again”.

“That would also allow us to provide certainty to Lotto players, as to the latest date on which this record €19m jackpot will be won by,” said Algeo.

Regarding the must-win jackpot and how that would work, Algeo explained that if nobody were to match the six numbers for the jackpot, “then the monies would instead be won by the tier below that where there are winners. It would be certain the jackpot amount would be paid to players”. 

Screenshot 2021-12-15 3.40.07 PM Source: Oireachtas TV

Durkan had initially urged the Lotto bosses to reduce the number of balls in the drum – something which can’t be done for legal reasons. 

Throughout the years the number of balls in the drum for the Lotto went from 39 in 1992, to 42 in 1994, to 45 in 2006, and finally to 47 in 2015.

However, Algeo defended the increased number of balls, despite this making it more difficult to win the jackpot.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The strong customer preference was to have larger jackpots, that is what is brought about by having a larger number of balls,” he said. 

Cathaoirleach of the Joint Committee, John McGuinness said that there was a lot of public interest in the lotto in recent weeks following concerns raised by Durkan.

“There has also been considerable public discussion about why the jackpot has been capped at €19 million since September and not continued to roll over and increase as each draw since failed to produce a winner,” said McGuinness.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie