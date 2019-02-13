Gardaí seize €500,000 worth of counterfeit Adidas, Hugo Boss and Calvin Klein clothing

GARDAÍ IN LOUTH have seized a substantial amount of counterfeit clothing with an estimated value of half a million euro from a house in Ardee.

Assisted by revenue officers, gardaí attached to Ardee drug unit carried out a search of a house on Bridge Street yesterday afternoon.

A substantial number of boxed containers with Adidas, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss and Ralph Lauren clothing was found during the search, with an estimated street value of €500,000.

Source: Garda Press Office

The search was carried out under a Section 25 warrant of the Trades Mark Act, 1996.

Some documentation and a large amount of packaging for the resale of the clothing was also seized.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.