FOUR NEW LUAS stops could be up and running by 2031 under new plans set to go before ministers tomorrow morning.

Transport minister Eamon Ryan will tomorrow seek approval to bring plans to extend the Green Luas line to Finglas forward by five years. The line already serves Broombridge to Brides’ Glen.

Up to 60,000 people will be served by new stations St Helena’s, Finglas Village, St Margaret’s Road and Charlestown.

Under the plans, it will take, at minimum, seven years to built the four kilometres of track needed to extend the Green line along the preferred route.

Those tracks will be mostly off-road – meaning the line will not be built on or alongside existing roadways. Blueprints also path the trams along areas where new housing developments are to be built.

The extended line will also be met with increased services, with trams running every 7.5 minutes once built and later building up to every five minutes.

The average travel time from Charlestown into the city centre is expected to be 30 minutes.