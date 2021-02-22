#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 22 February 2021
Man arrested after Luas security worker injured in pepper spray attack

The incident happened on the Luas Red line at Suir Road this afternoon,

By Stephen McDermott Monday 22 Feb 2021, 6:51 PM
10 minutes ago 1,200 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5362271
Suir Road Luas stop (file photo)
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A MAN HAS been arrested after a member of Luas security staff was injured this afternoon.

The incident happened on the Luas Red Line at Suir Road in Dublin 12 at around 1.40pm.

It is reported that the injured member of staff was assaulted by a man with pepper spray.

A suspect in his 20s was subsequently arrested, and a garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

