Man arrested after Luas security worker injured in pepper spray attack

A MAN HAS been arrested after a member of Luas security staff was injured this afternoon.
The incident happened on the Luas Red Line at Suir Road in Dublin 12 at around 1.40pm.
It is reported that the injured member of staff was assaulted by a man with pepper spray.
A suspect in his 20s was subsequently arrested, and a garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.
