A RED LINE Luas is currently causing a traffic backlog for Dublin commuters, after it came to a stop blocking a road in Kilmainham.

The Luas came to a halt near the Suir Road stop, blocking Dolphin Road.

In a statement, Luas services warned passenges that Red Line services are “operating with delays due to an incident at Suir Road”.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the statement added.

It is not yet clear if the lus broke down or was involved in a crash. A bicycle was spotted at the scene.

Luas services have been contacted for more information.