A NINETEEN-YEAR-OLD MAN has died after being hit by a van while cycling in Lucan, Co Dublin this morning.

The deceased man was struck by the van at the junction of Griffin Avenue, R136 and Balgaddy Road, gardaí said.

He received treatment at the scene before being brought by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

No other injuries were reported.

“Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently examining the scene and local traffic diversions are in place. The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination,” a statement said.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.