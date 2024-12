A MAN WHO was arrested over the killing of a US health insurance executive in New York city last week has been charged with murder, according to US media reports.

Luigi Mangione (26) was charged on suspicion of one count of murder, three firearm violations and forgery, according to online court documents cited by the New York Times and CNN.

The killing of Brian Thompson, a senior figure at UnitedHealthcare, in front of bystanders in an attack captured by CCTV and since seen by millions, has sparked a manhunt since it occurred last Wednesday.

Mangione was arrested yesterday and was held by officers in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after being found with a weapon that New York Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny described as a “ghost gun” capable of firing 9mm rounds and equipped with a suppressor.

He arrived at a Pennsylvania court wearing a dark sweatshirt after 6:00 pm (11:00pm Irish Time) Monday and was led inside by Altoona police flanked by NYPD detectives where he was arraigned, broadcasters showed.

Mangione is next due to appear in court on December 23.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said that murder charges in New York state would follow, telling a media briefing “we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint.”

Several US news outlets wrote that the words “delay” and “deny” — language used by insurers to reject claims — were written on casings found at the scene, hinting at a possible political motive for the crime.

According to a New York Times report citing friends of Mangione, the suspect lived with serious back pain and underwent surgery for the condition last year.

A photo on what appeared to be one of his social media accounts included an X-ray of an apparently injured spine.

Mangione was apprehended by officers following a tip from staff at an Altoona McDonald’s branch, where he was found wearing a mask and a beanie while using a laptop, and gave officers a fake ID, charging documents show.

They then searched Mangione, and found what police called a “ghost gun”, capable of firing 9mm rounds and equipped with a suppressor that could have been made on a 3D printer.

When officers asked if he had been to New York recently, Mangione “became quiet and started to shake,” according to the criminal complaint.

One of the fake IDs found was that used to check in to a Manhattan hostel ahead of the attack, discovered alongside a document that spoke to Mangione’s “motivation and mindset,” New York police said.

Mangione was born and raised in Maryland, studied at the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania, and had been living in Hawaii ahead of the killing.

His family released a joint statement late Monday saying they are “shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.