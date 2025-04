LUIGI MANGIONE, THE 26-year-old who is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December, is due to appear in a US federal court today to enter a plea to charges of stalking and murder.

Mangione’s court appearance comes about a week after a federal grand jury indicted him on four charges related to the December killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The charges included murder with a firearm, stalking, and a firearms offence.

In justifying their decision, prosecutors said that Mangione “presents a future danger because he expressed an intent to target an entire industry, and rally political and social opposition to that industry, by engaging in an act of lethal violence.”

The case has sparked widespread support from critics of the US for-profit health care system, with past hearings drawing crowds in green calling for his release.

A legal defence fund has raised over $900,000 for Mangione as of yesterday.

The upcoming hearing will be the first since Mangione became eligible for the death penalty.

Luigi Mangione pictured in the New York Supreme Court in February. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Earlier this month, US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the Justice Department intended to pursue capital punishment for Mangione.

Bondi labelled the fatal shooting a “cold-blooded assassination that shocked America.”

Acourt filing submitted yesterday by the Manhattan US Attorney’s office formally confirmed prosecutors’ plan to seek the death penalty.

Mangione also faces state charges in New York and Pennsylvania related to the shooting and ensuing weeklong manhunt.

The 26-year-old was arrested on 9 December in Pennsylvania, more than 270 miles from the the scene of the shooting.

He was allegedly carrying the fake ID linked to the suspect, the firearm believed to have been used, and a handwritten note claiming responsibility, according to authorities.

Though he was not insured by UnitedHealthcare, a federal complaint says he had a notebook expressing hostility toward the health insurance industry and wealthy executives.

Investigators also reported that three 9mm shell casings recovered at the scene were marked with the words “delay,” “deny,” and “depose”, a reference to a 2010 book critical of insurance company practices.