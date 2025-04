MEP LUKE ‘MING’ Flanagan has said he is not ruling out a run for the presidency and believes he has a chance of winning in the election later this year.

Flanagan told Shannonside his appeal across a number of constituencies outside of his native Roscommon would stand him in good stead if he were to make a bid for the Áras.

Talking up his prospects, Flanagan noted that he topped the poll in Midlands-North-West.

“In the European elections, I ran in a constituency with 15 counties, I topped the poll, I took transfers from everywhere in what would be considered, I suppose, potentially a socially conservative constituency,” he said.

“I would also be able to pick up votes in Dublin and in the Ireland South part of the country.

“So, I suppose the first thing you’ve got to ask yourself if you’re going to run for the presidency is, do you have a chance? I certainly think I have a chance, so I won’t be ruling it out.”

Flanagan is a veteran of Irish politics at this stage, having first come onto the public stage as an independent general election candidate in the Galway West constituency in 1997, with a campaign mostly focused on the legalisation of cannabis.

Since that failed bid, he has been elected as a Roscommon County Council member, mayor of Roscommon, TD for Roscommon-South-Leitrim and has been a member of the European Parliament since 2014.

While serving as an MEP as part of the left group in parliament, Flanagan has largely focused on issues related to agriculture in Ireland and across the EU, a record he touted on the way to re-election last year.

Áontu nominee talks

Meanwhile, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín has said his party intends to run a candidate in the presidential election, which must take place within the 60 days leading up to and including 11 November this year, when President Michael D Higgins’ term comes to an end.

The Meath West TD said his party believes there is “there’s a significant section of the Irish population who feel that they are not represented by the political establishment at the moment”, and that there’s “a good chance that we can best represent those individuals”.

Tóibín also said Áontu would be putting forward a bill that would allow people in Northern Ireland to vote in presidential elections, saying it is “incredible” that people from the North can stand in the elections but not vote in them.

In order to vote in a presidential election, you must be an Irish citizen and ordinarily resident in the Republic of Ireland.

Áontu ran candidates in recent Northern Ireland Assembly and local elections but failed to get any elected.

Speaking about his party’s chances in the Republic, Tóibín said an Aontú candidate running for the Áras would be “good for democracy”.

“Presidential elections are obviously about the debate that you can have within society too, and we want to shape that debate,” he said.

Tóibín said it would be difficult for an Aontú candidate to get the nomination for the presidency as the local councils are “pretty much locked by by the three large, established political parties (Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin).

But while referencing his party’s “significant” role in recent referendums, Tóibín said he believes there would be at least 20 Oireachtas members who would have “either similar views to ourselves, or would at least, I think, be able to facilitate a representative of Aontú standing in that election”.

In order to get on the ballot, a prospective presidential candidate needs the nominations of four local authorities (city or county councils) or 20 members of the Oireachtas (the Dáil and Seanad).

Tóibín said Aontú was not yet in a position to announce who their candidate would be but that conversations with potential nominees were ongoing.