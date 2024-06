LUKE ‘MING’ FLANAGAN has been re-elected in the Midlands-North West constituency as the marathon count for the European elections in co Mayo continues.

The Roscommon native is the first to be elected in the constituency after the results of the nineteenth count were announced, following the distribution of Aontú’s Peadar Tóibín’s votes.

There has been five days of counting at the TF Royal Hotel & Theatre in Castlebar in the tight race. Flanagan was first to surpass the 113,325-vote quota after topping the poll on the first count.

Currently, Fine Gael are tipped to retain two seats in the constituency while Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen is likely to take the fourth, a first for the party.

Independent Ireland’s Ciaran Mullooly and Sinn Féin’s Michelle Gildernew are currently battling for the fifth seat.

Mullooly, a former RTÉ regional correspondent, benefitted the most from Tóibín’s transfers, picking up 10,093 votes.

This has widened the gap between himself and Gildernew, who on Tuesday said she was “resigned” to not winning a seat. “It’s not over until the last count has been completed,” she told reporters.

The surplus of Flanagan’s 118,754 votes will be distributed to the remaining candidates.

Fianna Fáil’s Lisa Chambers has been eliminated, as the distribution of Flanagan’s surplus will not be enough for the Senator to surpass Gildernew.

Keep up to date with the latest results on The Journal’s count centre, here.