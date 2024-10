POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have arrested a man on suspicion of a number of motoring offences related to a stolen car in Lurgan.

Sergeant Wilson of the PSNI said: “At approximately 1.15am today, Friday 5 October, it was reported that a car had been stolen from outside a house in the Glenfield Road area of the town.

“The vehicle was later observed by police officers on the hard shoulder of the M1 Belfast bound, and they pursued it until the Broadway roundabout.

“The vehicle was later seen by police at Great Victoria Street, where it failed to stop after being signalled to do so. It then collided with an Armed Response Vehicle.

“All three officers travelling in the police vehicle sustained injuries which were thankfully not serious.

“A short time later, the suspect was located in the Blacks Road, where he was subsequently arrested on offences including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to stop for police, and dangerous driving.

“He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

The PSNI has appealed for witnesses to come forward.