LYNX AFRICA IS being discontinued, the company has said.

The cosmetics brand made the announcement on its X account last night, though many users speculate the seriousness of the claims.

Africa, the brand’s second-longest-running fragrance, earned iconic status as its popularity and mass-production made it an affordable deodorant option for users. It also became synonymous with a stocking filler at Christmas time.

In its post Lynx said: “We know – it hurts (sorry if we’ve ruined your go-to fragrance) but don’t worry, the rest of your faves are still here to keep you smelling fine.”

Post published to X by Lynx last night.

It added that the fragrance may one day make a comeback, before thanking and apologising to the account’s followers.

The post has been met with speculation over the seriousness of the claim.

It follows a very similar post that the Lipton’s Ice Tea company made this week on Instagram, announcing the end of its popular peach-flavoured beverage. The post was a joke.

Lipton's published this fake announcement online recently.

Lynx’s announcement post is formatted and worded in a very similar way to Lipton’s image, which was met with some backlash from enthusiasts who did not appreciate being told that their favourite flavour of ice tea was to be cancelled.