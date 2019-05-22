Man found dead with gunshot wounds beside car that had been set alight in north Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have launched an investigation into a fatal shooting that took place at Rowans Little, Walshestown, Balbriggan near the M1 motorway in north Dublin last night.

Emergency services were alerted to a car on fire at this location at around 11.20pm last night and discovered a man with apparent gunshot wounds beside the car.

The body of the man remains at the scene, and the area is preserved pending an examination by garda crime scene examiners.

Diversions remain in place this morning.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, to contact the incident room at Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.