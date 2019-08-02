Using the M7 this bank holiday? All three lanes are now open as upgrade works near completion

MOTORISTS ON THE road this bank holiday weekend are likely to benefit from today’s opening of all three lanes on the upgraded M7 motorway in Kildare.

The upgrade has seen roadworks on the 14 km stretch since the beginning of last year and, although the project has not yet been fully completed, authorities have described today’s development as “fantastic news”.

A reduced speed limit will remain in place on the stretch of road while works are ongoing on the road’s verge.

The motorway speed limit of 120 km/h will not be in place until late September at the earliest.

Niall Morrissey of Kildare County Council said the opening of all lanes of the motorway will mean less congestion on the route this weekend.

“From 6am this morning the final segment of the M7, from the M9/M7 merge up as far as Naas South the lane opened this morning. So, for over the entire almost 14 km going east and west, or some people refer to it as north and south, it’s fully open, three lanes in both directions,” Morrissey told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke programme.

Speaking on the same programme, Sean O’Neill of Transport Infrastructure Ireland said some works remain before the route is completed.

“You won’t be looking at a full speed limit until the major project link between the Sallins bypass and the motorway interchange is completed.”

That will be a few months from now. I don’t want to give a specific date but we want everyone to enjoy the safety of the new lanes, especially this evening when people are heading down the country, you’ll notice a big improvement.

Kildare County Council is urging motorists to be aware that some lane restrictions remain in place at the M7/M9 merge points.