This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 3 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Using the M7 this bank holiday? All three lanes are now open as upgrade works near completion

The 14 km stretch runs from junction 7 to junction 9.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 2 Aug 2019, 1:14 PM
18 hours ago 14,801 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4750727
A reduced speed limit remains in place on the route.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
A reduced speed limit remains in place on the route.
A reduced speed limit remains in place on the route.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

MOTORISTS ON THE road this bank holiday weekend are likely to benefit from today’s opening of all three lanes on the upgraded M7 motorway in Kildare.

The upgrade has seen roadworks on the 14 km stretch since the beginning of last year and, although the project has not yet been fully completed, authorities have described today’s development as “fantastic news”.

A reduced speed limit will remain in place on the stretch of road while works are ongoing on the road’s verge.

The motorway speed limit of 120 km/h will not be in place until late September at the earliest.

Niall Morrissey of Kildare County Council said the opening of all lanes of the motorway will mean less congestion on the route this weekend.

“From 6am this morning the final segment of the M7, from the M9/M7 merge up as far as Naas South the lane opened this morning. So, for over the entire almost 14 km going east and west, or some people refer to it as north and south, it’s fully open, three lanes in both directions,” Morrissey told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke programme.

Speaking on the same programme, Sean O’Neill of Transport Infrastructure Ireland said some works remain before the route is completed.

“You won’t be looking at a full speed limit until the major project link between the Sallins bypass and the motorway interchange is completed.”

That will be a few months from now. I don’t want to give a specific date but we want everyone to enjoy the safety of the new lanes, especially this evening when people are heading down the country, you’ll notice a big improvement.

Kildare County Council is urging motorists to be aware that some lane restrictions remain in place at the M7/M9 merge points.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie