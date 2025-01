MACK HANSEN HAS been given a six-week ban – though with three weeks suspended - for his comments about officials in the wake of Connacht’s URC loss to Leinster last month.

Hansen complained that Connacht “never get calls” in their favour from officials following defeat to Leinster.

“You can hear the frustration in my voice ‘cos it’s starting to get to the point where honestly, it’s bullshit”, said Hansen last month, “and it’s starting to get really frustrating for us because people will say we are an inconsistent team but Jesus Christ, when you are getting some of the calls we’re getting like, of course, you are going to be.”

Following a disciplinary hearing, Hansen has today been hit with a six-week suspension, albeit with half the sentence suspended. A disciplinary panel said Hansen expressed “extreme remorse” for his comments.

Advertisement

Hansen will miss Connacht’s Challenge Cup ties with Cardiff and Lyon along with the URC clash with Glasgow on 24 January. He will be available for Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

Hansen must also pay a €10,000 fine, make an apology to the referee of the Leinster game, Chris Busby, and undertake a course related to match officiating. Connacht have been asked to run an education session with players as to how to conduct themselves in media interviews.

Hansen has the right to appeal.

More to follow

Written by Gavin Cooney and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.