Monday 18 October 2021
Murder investigation launched after man's body discovered in Derry

The man was discovered in the Magherafelt area of Derry.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 18 Oct 2021, 10:10 PM
The Sandy Braes area of Magherafelt.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

POLICE IN THE North have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in Derry. 

Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Phelan said police received a report that the body of a deceased man had been found at a residential property in the Sandy Braes area of Magherafelt.

Police attended and a man has been arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.

“My investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Sandy Braes area in recent days and who witnessed anything to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 944 of 18/10/21,” Phelan said.  

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone expressed his concern after the murder.

McGlone said the community was reeling after the second murder investigation in the area in a week.

He said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of this man who are receiving the worst news imaginable today. Magherafelt is not an area that is used to this kind of crime so to see two murder investigations launched in the wider area in a week has been very shocking for the local community.” 

