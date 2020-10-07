The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEVEL 3: The government is considering introducing graduated fines for those who travel between counties for non-essential reasons and for other breaches of restrictions.

2. #APPROVED: Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness was today confirmed as Ireland’s new EU Commissioner.

3. #CLIMATE CHANGE: The government launched its Climate Action Bill.

4. #CRIME: A Lithuanian crime gang involved in human trafficking and international drug dealing suffered another blow following a large seizure of drugs, guns and cash in Meath.

5. #CONSPIRACY: Facebook has banned all accounts linked to the conspiracy theory QAnon.